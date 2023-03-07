Juvenile’s death in ‘rash and negligent act’ | Srinagar court rejects bail plea of accused

Dismissing bail plea of Sahil Ahmad, one of the five accused persons arrested in the case, Court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar Firoz Ahmad Khan underscored that the accused apparently has committed an offence punishable with imprisonment for life.

“In the instant case the accused is charged with the commission offence under Section 304 IPC which carries a punishment of imprisonment for life. On the perusal of the police report and on the perusal of the CD file there appear to exist reasonable grounds for believing that the accused in the instant application has committed an offence punishable with imprisonment for life,” the court said.