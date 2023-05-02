Kaka Sarai Srinagar: Girl stabs boy in abdomen

Srinagar, May 02: A girl stabbed a boy in abdomen in the Darish Kadal locality of Kak Sarai in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the boy sustained injuries in his abdomen after he was stabbed by the girl.
He said the boy has been admitted to SMHS hospital for treatment. "Further investigation into the matter is going on," he said.
The boy has been identified as Aadil Ahmad, a resident of Bemina.
The official added that the girl, after committing the crime, fled from the spot, while efforts are on to nab her.
Meanwhile, chief medical officer SMHS, Dr Aasif told KNO that the boy has received injury in his abdomen, however, his condition is stable.
The incident comes just a day after two students sustained injuries in an alleged knife attack by an unidentified youth in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.