Karan Nagar link road in shambles

The inhabitants of the area located adjacent to the refill station said that the link road was dotted with potholes and despite repeated reminders the authorities have failed to repair it.

"As the macadamization is going on, we appeal Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to kindly direct the concerned authorities to undertake repairs of this link road," said a local businessman. He said the dilapidated condition of the road was not only giving tough time to residents but commuters as well since the area houses a large number of private offices.