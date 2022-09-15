Kargil Gaurav awards 2022 announced

Moreover, 100 local people will also be felicitated for providing support to the Indian Army during Kargil War. The award presentation and felicitation will take place on Sunday (September 19).

This was announced in a press release issued by Dr Shailesh Pagariya of Sarhad and Mohammad Ali, President, AKTTA, Syed Mehraj ud Din Shah, District Kargil Olympic Association, Ladakh and Vaibhav Wagh of Sarhad here on Thursday. Among the sixth awardee is Sculptor Tsering Gurmet. Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council CEC Feroz Ahmed Khan and Advisor to Governor (Ladakh) Umang Narula will present the award to the recipients. The award consists of a memento and a citation. The award is instituted by NGO Sarhad.