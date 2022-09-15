Kargil Gaurav awards 2022 announced

Pune, Sep 15: Physiotherapist Dr Ali Irani, Educationist and Social Crusader Pt Shankarprasad Agnihotri, Media Strategist and Early Childhood Content creator Shobha Kapoor, Architect Imran Sheikh, and Wg Cdr (Retd) Ashok Kumar Saraf are among the six eminent people whose names have been announced for the Kargil Gaurav National Award 2022 for their outstanding contribution to various fields.
Moreover, 100 local people will also be felicitated for providing support to the Indian Army during Kargil War. The award presentation and felicitation will take place on Sunday (September 19).
This was announced in a press release issued by Dr Shailesh Pagariya of Sarhad and Mohammad Ali, President, AKTTA, Syed Mehraj ud Din Shah, District Kargil Olympic Association, Ladakh and Vaibhav Wagh of Sarhad here on Thursday. Among the sixth awardee is Sculptor Tsering Gurmet. Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council CEC Feroz Ahmed Khan and Advisor to Governor (Ladakh) Umang Narula will present the award to the recipients. The award consists of a memento and a citation. The award is instituted by NGO Sarhad.
One hundred people from the region, including police personnel, jawans, helpers and others, who helped the Indian Army during the Kargil War and still provide support to Indian Army officers and soldiers will also be felicitated with an appreciation certificate and the EkIndia, the world’s first commitment ring.
The ring is infused with the glorious soils collected from various parts of India. It has ‘Bharat’ embossed in rich gold to re-instill the confidence to preserve India's ancient identity as ‘Sone ki Chidiya’. It is made of pure silver symbolising the purity of the vision and is adorned with a real diamond that says: ‘You are the Diamond'.
Giving a brief introduction of the Kargil Gaurav National Award 2022 recipients, they said Pt Agnihotri has made impactful contributions to various fields including Education, Agriculture, Literature, Culture and Spirituality. He has been influenced by life and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave.
Shobha Kapoor has a vast experience of over 15 years in policy planning, advocacy, creative services and media. She has undertaken various media and advocacy campaigns as a result of her expertise in managing teams, media and brand strategies. In this process, she has developed a deep understanding of issues faced by children and parents in vulnerable regions such as Kashmir, Meghalaya, Dharavi (Mumbai), Bihar, etc. She is driving the change in the educational paradigm and putting children at the center of development.