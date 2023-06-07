‘Kashmir has been a seat of great learning’

The Conference, supported by the Union Ministry of Culture under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, has been jointly organised by Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow and KU's Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS).

In her presidential address, Meenakshi Lekhi said the conference is a great opportunity to “build a comprehensive and complete narrative” of the evolution of human histories in South Asia, especially the great Indian history.