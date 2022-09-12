Srinagar, Sep 12: Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin Lalit Parimoo today said that Kashmir needs to have its own regional cinema.
“It is necessary that Kashmir should have its own regional cinema so that local artists can make their own films and which will also boost their talent,” Parimoo told Greater Kashmir in an exclusive chat.
The 57-year-old actor was in Srinagar to shoot for director Danish Renzu’s upcoming film ‘Songs of Paradise’.
Calling regional cinema a need of the hour for Kashmir, he said, “a number of film units visit Kashmir every year to shoot their films in beautiful locales of the valley, but it wouldn’t be fruitful for a local artist here unless we have a local film industry.”
“The regional cinema needs to be promoted by everyone and we all should work so that we can make 10-15 local films in a year. This will keep artists and technicians busy and they wouldn’t be jobless anymore,” he said.
When asked about his contribution to the regional cinema, he said, “I have already told the artists here to start working on a local film which will have everyone local on the board. I can contribute to acting or writing scripts as per their request.”
“We can also start crowd funding and I am hopeful that everyone will come forward and support this initiative,” he said.
“I can also train young theatre artists and teach them how to make their space in the film Industry and survive there,” he said.
Suggesting several important things to the artist community, he said that Kashmir needs technical growth, writing improvement and good direction.
Parimoo said that local artists are very talented. “I have seen Kashmiri plays and despite limited facilities and resources available, they are doing wonderful work,” he said.
The actor is well known for playing the role of scientist ‘Dr Jaikaal’ in the superhero series Shaktimaan and the role of actor Shraddha Kapoor’s father in Bollywood film Haider.