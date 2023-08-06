Kashmir University goes Tobacco-free

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Nilofer Khan in adherence to the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) of 2003 and various orders and notifications issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, has taken the decision to prohibit the use of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products within the premises of all the campuses of the University.

The move comes in the wake of the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on May 31 of 2023.