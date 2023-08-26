Kashmir University hosts lecture on pharmaceutical marketing career

Srinagar, Aug 26: To focus on the promising career avenues of pharmaceutical marketing for the graduates of Pharmacy, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Kashmir (KU) hosted a guest lecture on ‘Pharmaceutical Marketing: Career Option After B. Pharm’ here. This activity is a part of university’s endeavour to focus on placement of pass out students which is one of the top priorities of the Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan .
Head Marketing, Ophthalmology Division, ALKEM Laboratories, Aseem Rustogi delivered the talk highlighting the dynamic pharmaceutical landscape.
He emphasised on how marketing plays a pivotal role in bringing life-changing medical innovations to the public and underlined the intricacies and challenges of promoting pharmaceutical products.
Highlighting the fusion of pharmaceutical knowledge and marketing prowess necessary for success in this sphere, Aseem Rustogi said, “We need to stay attuned to industry trends and harness digital platforms for impactful marketing campaigns.”
Dean, School of Applied Sciences and Technology, Prof. Zulfiqar Ali Bhat said the university encourages students by organising such lectures, exposing them to industry leaders and empowering them for successful careers in the pharmaceutical field.
He said, “Such interactions bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students with real-world insights.”
Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, KU, Prof. Mubashir Hussain Masoodi said, “The talk encouraged our budding pharmacists to explore the diverse opportunities in pharmaceutical marketing."
Faculty, students, and industry enthusiasts attended the lecture getting insights about the expansive possibilities in the pharmaceutical sector.