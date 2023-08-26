Kashmir University hosts lecture on pharmaceutical marketing career

Dean, School of Applied Sciences and Technology, Prof. Zulfiqar Ali Bhat said the university encourages students by organising such lectures, exposing them to industry leaders and empowering them for successful careers in the pharmaceutical field.

He said, “Such interactions bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students with real-world insights.”

Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, KU, Prof. Mubashir Hussain Masoodi said, “The talk encouraged our budding pharmacists to explore the diverse opportunities in pharmaceutical marketing."

Faculty, students, and industry enthusiasts attended the lecture getting insights about the expansive possibilities in the pharmaceutical sector.