Kashmir University Invites Applications for 4-Year B.Tech. Programmes for 2023

The notification states that candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary Part-II (10+2) examination from the J&K Board of School Education or any recognized Board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and obtained a minimum of 50% marks for the Open Category and 45% marks for Reserved Categories. Additionally, candidates must have appeared in the JEE (Main) Examination 2023, and the selection to the programme will be based on the percentile score obtained by the candidate.

The issuance of online application forms will begin on June 14, 2023. Candidates are required to submit their online application forms and deposit the requisite fee by June 24, 2023. To fill the online application form, candidates need to visit the official website of Kashmir University at http://www.kashmiruniversity.net or www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in. This admission notification provides an excellent opportunity for aspiring engineering students to pursue their B.Tech. education at Kashmir University. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the university's website and submit their applications within the given timeline.