'Kashmir University's research output has grown 200% in last 6 years’

Srinagar, Sep 6: A national workshop on 'How to Publish Scholarly Books and Open Access' was on Tuesday held at the University of Kashmir.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the day-long workshop, organised by Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) in collaboration with Taylor & Francis, one of the biggest academic publishing houses in the world.
Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer said research scholars should make the best from the workshop sessions to learn how and where to publish scholarly articles which have a great bearing on their recruitment and promotional prospects, besides securing grants and fellowships from different funding agencies.
"Our students and PhD scholars can clear their doubts, if any, regarding scholarly articles to enrich themselves with better understanding of the subject," Prof Nilofer said, congratulating AIL for collaborating with Taylor and Francis in the academic endeavour.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the University of Kashmir has been very liberal with funding for books and journals, but advised seeking expert suggestions on choosing the right books and journals to expedite the procurements.
Natasha Devasar, MD, Taylor and Francis (India) said the Kashmir University's research output has grown 200 percent in last six years which the entire university management must be proud of.
"25% of this output is in open research which is now the mandate to grow," she said, adding that today 20% of the global output of books in science, technology and engineering in the global portfolio of Taylor & Francis comes from Indian scholars who produce world-class research.
Chief Librarian AIL Prof Peerzada Irshad A Shah said the workshop aims to educate young students and research scholars about channels of publication and quality publications, and also offer insights on referencing tools and ethics of publishing.
On the occasion, the VC felicitated three best library users (all students) with mementoes. These included Anzar Mushtaq Wani, Zaid ur Rehman and Qaisar Abbas, all from Department of Management Studies. She also released Volume 2 of the AIL newsletter.
Assistant Librarians Dr S M Imran and Uzma Qadri conducted proceedings of the event and presented a vote of thanks, respectively.
C Gopinath, MD (Sales) Taylor & Francis also shared the dais at the inaugural session which was attended by senior KU academicians including Prof Tariq A Chishti, Prof Peerzada Shareef ud Din and Prof Salah-ud-Din Tak, besides officials of AIL and Taylor & Francis.