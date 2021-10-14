Kashmiri Pandits perform Mahanavami Puja in Srinagar

Quoting the temple manager Makhan Lal Koul, news agency KNO reported that the festival was delayed in view of the tensions over recent civilian killings in Kashmir.

"The puja was supposed to be conducted on 12 October as per the calendar but due to the circumstances, the administration didn't allow it earlier," Koul said. He said that though the puja took place today, a comparatively lesser number of devotees participated as compared to the previous years.

"Despite all odds, we are happy that the puja has finally taken place," he said.

A devotee Ram Pal Kapoor from Orissa said that he and his family come every year from the last nine years to perform Ramnavmi Puja. "We have never felt insecure here. Kashmir is safe to visit," Kapoor said.Another devotee from Kishtwar said that the spree of killings in the valley should stop and people from all communities should live in peace and harmony.