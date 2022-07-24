Kawdara residents seek repairs of damaged pipeline

Srinagar, July 24: Resident of Dailpora area of Kawdara here have urged PHE authorities to repair damaged pipeline in the area.
A delegation from the area said the PHE authorities dug up road near mausoleum of Ahad Zargar to remove blockage from the pipeline. “However the pipeline got damaged resulting in leakage. Instead of installing new pipeline, the leakage was stopped by covering it with a rubber piece. We urge PHE authorities to undertake repairs properly at earliest to ensure water supply and prevent accidents at the spot,” they said.