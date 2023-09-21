KCCI resents challan of vehicles by multiple agencies in Srinagar

“The vehicles parked on road side parking or outside are challaned by more than one agency for flimsy pretext . It is not only the traffic police but some private agencies/ private parking contractors/ smart city contractors who take upon themselves to challan and impose fines for parking issues. This causes undue harassment to vehicle owners shoppers causing loss of business to shopkeepers / business establishments,” Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary General KCCI said in a statement.

“The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce has been receiving complaints on regular basis about such acts of harassment. One can understand the mandate of Traffic Police to regulate traffic, challan and impose fine, but it is preposterous to think that private agencies can be tasked with the authority to challan, lock the vehicle and impose fine,” it said.