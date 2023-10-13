‘Keep multi-level car parking open till 10 pm’

They said due to revamping of Lal Chowk, there is an increase in footfall of people to the city centre areas during late evening. “However, people face problems parking their vehicles as the main gate of the multi-level car parking from Press Enclave closes at 6 pm. It became difficult for people including customers to park their vehicles into the multi-level parking from Abi Guzar side,” said Farhan Kitab, president of Regal Chowk Traders Association

“We urge CEO Smart City to pass immediate directions for keeping the parking gate open at least till 10 pm from Press Colony side for convenience of People,” he added.