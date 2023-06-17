Kerala Library Advisory Committee members visit SPS Library

The Director, Libraries & Research, J&K, Mohammad Rafi gave a brief overview of the Public Library scenario in J&K and the new initiatives being taken by the Department to reinvent Public Libraries as multi-faceted hubs for youth development & empowerment.

The Director Libraries said that J&K has the distinction of having oldest libraries in the region including SRS Library Jammu established in 1879 and SPS Library Srinagar established in 1898. He said these two central libraries have a collection of around 1 lakh titles including rare books and manuscripts.

He said as a part of this initiative free reference books and study material has been made available in Public Libraries across J&K for various Competitive Examinations including Civil Services, NEET, JEE, CAT, CLAT, GMAT, SSB etc. He said given the overwhelming demand by the students, the Libraries Department has, on the recommendation of UT-Level Library Advisory-cum-Purchase Committee (UTLLAPC), made available around 350 titles of free reference books/study material in its libraries to help students, especially those who can’t afford to purchase such costly material, study and prepare for various competitive examinations.