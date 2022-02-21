Srinagar
Khayam residents demand parking facilities
Srinagar, Feb 21: Residents of Khayam and its adjoining areas here have urged the authorities to provide parking facilities in the area.
A group of residents of the area said that lack of parking facilities leads to traffic jams in the area. “In absence of parking facilities, there is massive traffic jam in the area. Traffic jams can be detrimental as sometimes ambulances are stranded,” they said.
“A patch of Government land is vacant near Munwarabad crossing leading to Khayam. We appeal authorities to convert the land into parking. This will prevent wrong parking on the busy road,” they said.