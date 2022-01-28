Kidnapping case|Police arrest accused

Srinagar, Jan 28: Police have recovered an abducted girl and arrested accused person involved in the commission of crime here
In a statement police said on January 14, Police Station Zakura received a written complaint from one person resident of Danihama stating therein that his sister went to shop for purchasing some domestic items but did not return back.
“In this regard, a missing report was lodged and subsequently upon the collection of evidences. It was learnt that the missing girl was abducted by one person identified as Sahil Kumar son of Abdul Majeed resident of Rawalpora Srinagar. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 09/22 under relevant Sections of law was registered at Police Station Zakura and investigation was started,” the statement said.
“During the course of investigation, officers utilising all available means including technical and physical evidences and after strenuous efforts the team was able to recover the abducted girl from the possession of the said accused person. After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it said.
“Swift action by Police against anti-social elements has been appreciated by the locals. Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. They can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” the statement added.