Kidney transplantation approved at GMC Srinagar's Super Speciality Hospital

The DG Health Services while granting a certificate of registration to the hospital in this regard said the certificate shall be valid for a period of five years from the date of issue.

"This permission is being given with the current facilities and staff shown in the present application form. Any reduction in the staff and/or facility must be brought to the notice of the undersigned, " said DG Health Services, Dr Sunil Kumar.

Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid expressed delight at the approval for starting Renal Transplant programme. Prof Samia congratulated both the departments and their HODs Dr Syed Sajjad Nazir and Dr Tajamul Hussain Mir for their hard work in getting it approved especially Dr Syed Sajjad Nazir HOD Urology, who in the last 4 years has been instrumental in getting the department of Urology recognised among the top institutions of the country.

The process of conducting renal transplantation in Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar has started and first kidney transplant is expected to start in November this year, a handout by GMC Srinagar said.



Establishing another renal transplantation centre in Srinagar would be beneficial to chronic renal disease patients who require kidney transplantation and doesn't need to wait or travel outside, it said.