Killing of Satish Tickoo in 1990 | Sessions Court lists revision plea on May 4

The Criminal Revision Petition is challenging the order passed by a Magistrate court on September 1, 2021 whereby the application seeking direction to complete the investigation with regard to killing of Tickoo and filing of the charge-sheet was dismissed in default ( non appearance of the counsel).

In his revision petition Maharaj Krishan Tickoo submits that his brother Satish Tickoo was a social activist Kashmiri Pandit who was extending support to other Kashmiri Pandit Families who had lost their loved ones.