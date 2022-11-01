Korean Ambassador visits KU, vows partnerships in areas of mutual interest

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan warmly received the delegation at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat where she enlightened the visiting delegates about the academic and research progression of the University over the years, including its current status of being one of the foremost academic institutions in the country assessed as ‘A+’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

The visiting delegation thereafter interacted with top academic administrators and officers of the University at a session chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.