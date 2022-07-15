KU among top 100 universities in NIRF ranking

Srinagar, July 15: Continuing with its standing among top 100 universities in the country, the University of Kashmir has figured at 53rd rank in the assessment under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education, even as the varsity has shown remarkable qualitative improvement in key parameters related to academics and research.
The University continues to be among top ranked universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an overall point score of 48.27 in the current ranking as compared to 46.97 in the previous one from amongst the universities ranked across the country.
In comparison to the figures of the last NIRF assessment, the University of Kashmir in the current assessment has shown a significant progress in several key parameters including Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU) where the varsity has scored 7.42 points as against 4.25 in the previous ranking.
In key parameters under Research and Professional Practices ((RP), the University has got a point score of 8 in the PU (Publications) sub-category where it had scored 7.35 in the previous ranking. The University has also shown a good progress in the QP (Quality of Publications) sub-category, scoring 11.34 in the current assessment as against 10.3 in the previous one.
In the Graduation Outcome (GO) category, the University has once again improved its score in the GPHD, which concerns the matrix for number of PhD students who have graduated from the institution, scoring therein 19.56 as against 17.03 in the previous ranking. Also, the University has scored better in the Women’s Diversity as well as Peer Perception.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan complimented the faculty and staff for their strenuous efforts in excelling in areas of academics and research despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is a moment of satisfaction to see remarkable improvement in some important benchmarks under NIRF. However, with regard to some grey areas, which impact our ranking and score, like Regional Diversity (RD) that assesses percentage of students from other states/countries/regions, we have already started working on it in a mission mode to see how we can realise this objective and have a good score in this area,” she said.
The Vice-Chancellor complimented Director DIQA and his team of officials for their sustained focus on the varsity’s ranking parameters.
Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Dean Colleges and Registrar also acknowledged the efforts of the University teaching and non-teaching fraternity in realizing the varsity’s established goals vis-à-vis teaching and research.