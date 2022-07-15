KU among top 100 universities in NIRF ranking

Srinagar, July 15: Continuing with its standing among top 100 universities in the country, the University of Kashmir has figured at 53rd rank in the assessment under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education, even as the varsity has shown remarkable qualitative improvement in key parameters related to academics and research.

The University continues to be among top ranked universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with an overall point score of 48.27 in the current ranking as compared to 46.97 in the previous one from amongst the universities ranked across the country.