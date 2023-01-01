KU awards its outstanding scientists, teachers

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presented the awards in three categories, viz. Outstanding Scientists, Prestigious Awardees and Best Teachers, at a special felicitation ceremony.

The awardees in the Outstanding Scientists category are the varsity’s teachers who have recently figured in the research database of the Stanford University that ranks the top 2 percent of scientists worldwide. These include Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs and Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology; Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology, and Professor, Department of Earth Sciences; Prof Ghulam Jeelani, Department of Earth Sciences; Dr Imtiyaz A Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology; Dr Adil Gani, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology; Dr Shabir Ahmad Parrah, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology; Dr Idrees A Wani, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology and Dr Ikhlaq Hussain, Assistant Professor, IOT Zakura Campus.