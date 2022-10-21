KU cancels out of syllabus question paper after chaos in examination centres

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned candidates of UG 3rd semester that the examination of political science paper scheduled on October 21 stands postponed. Fresh dates for the conduct of said exam shall be notified separately,” the notice reads.

Students and examination invigilators said that chaos broke out as soon as the Political Science Question Paper of 3rd semester was served in the examination halls on Friday afternoon with students complaining it was “out of syllabus”.

“Not even a single question is from the syllabus that we were taught,” an aggrieved examinee said.