KU directs HoDs to stick to academic calendar

Srinagar, Apr 1: The authorities at the University of Kashmir (KU) have directed all the Heads of the Department (HODs), directors and coordinators of the main and satellite campuses to stick to the academic calendar for holding exams.
A notice in this regard has been issued by the office of the Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) of the University.
“All HoDs, Directors and Coordinators of the main and satellite campuses are advised to issue a date sheet for the forthcoming examination as per the academic calendar,” the notice reads.
Notably, the University has already issued an academic calendar in November last year wherein it has focused on holding examinations, declaration of results and completion of the courses in a time bound manner in accordance with the Academic Calendar of the University.
“Strict adherence to the already issued academic calendar will facilitate timely admissions and declaration of results by the University,” the notice reads.
The varsity has already initiated various steps post pandemic situation to bring the academic session on track and complete the PG and other programmes on time.
“Our academic calendar has special focus on commencement of class work and examination, conduct of Internal examinations and to ensure 90 working days in one semester of the course,” Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Farooq Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.
He said the varsity was not in a position to stick to the academic calendar during the past few years because of various unavoidable reasons.
“But this time we tried to plan an academic calendar and issue instructions to the department to stick to the calendar so that the academic session and holding of examinations come on track. It will help in timely admissions and declaration of the results,” he said.
The students have also demanded strict implementation of the Academic Calendar by the University in order to get their courses completed in a time bound manner.
“During past many years, our two year course got extended to more than three years and examinations were not held on time due to Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. But now we hope that we will be awarded our degrees in a time bound manner,” said Fozia, a KU student.