KU holds extension lecture on National Education Policy-2020

Srinagar, July 1: The Department of Education University of Kashmir on Friday organised an extension lecture on the new National Education Policy-2020.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the event as chief guest and highlighted the efforts being made by the Kashmir University as well as the UT of Jammu and Kashmir towards smooth implementation of the NEP-2020.
Referring to tasks at hand with regard to NEP implementation, Prof Nilofer underlined the role of academia in making this new academic model workable with inter-institutional collaborations at the university and college levels.
“The Department of Education has a key role to play in guiding the university and policy-makers vis-à-vis successful implementation of new models and policies related to academia,” she said.
Prof Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chairman Meewar University Rajasthan, later delivered the extension lecture and underscored the key features of the NEP-2020 vis-à-vis higher education.
Discussing in detail the ‘vision plan’ for stakeholders to implement different recommendations of the NEP-2020, Prof Gadiya focussed on the concept of multidisciplinary universities and the need for every university to take up interdisciplinary research under NEP-2020.
He also underlined the need to attract international students in the universities to halt what he called “human labour transfer to other countries”.
In her welcome address, Head Department of Education Prof Tasleema Jan called the National Education Policy-2020 as a “milestone document in the context of nation-building”. She said this policy is expected to overhaul the entire education system in the country, right from its foundational level.
Dr Manzoor Ahmad Rather moderated the lecture session, which concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Mohammad Amin Dar. A detailed report was jointly prepared by Dr Kaunsar, Dr Sabahat Aslam, Rukshsana Bashir and Syed Inshaallah Tahir.