KU holds interactive session for civil services aspirants

Srinagar, Aug 8: To motivate the aspiring youth about how to prepare and crack the civil services and other academic and professional exams, the University of Kashmir’s (KU’s) Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) in collaboration with the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) conducted a special interactive session with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), J&K Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary here on Tuesday in AIL’s Ibn-Khaldun Auditorium.
Titled ‘Unveiling Success – A Civil Service Journey’, Dr Shahid Iqbal shared his experiences of being a civil servant and administrator in different capacities.
He discussed the strategies to be adopted for preparing for different exams that lead to becoming a good administrator or civil servant.
“Calendars do keep you focussed and motivated, however, if the recruiting agencies do not have a calendar, you should have a calendar of your own for preparations or coaching to streamline your career path,” he further said.
Dean Research, University of Kashmir, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo said the youth should not just concentrate on their subjects of specialisation only, they should also develop interest in other subjects for a broader vision.
“It is important to know what goals you set to achieving a successful career. We do not have to enforce or thrust our choices on you, we rather have to prepare you emotionally and mentally and guide you according to your career preferences,” he added.
Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said general public need to be facilitated on ground and that a good & diligent administrators can properly & promptly address the problems being faced at the grassroots.
Asserting the university’s commitment under the leadership of Prof Nilofer Khan to facilitate CCPC achieve the goal of producing good administrators, he said, “The competition is too tough today and if you (the aspirants) put in your best efforts and work harder with focus and dedication, success is bound to follow.”
Expecting funds for the residential accommodation of the aspirants, he said the KU administration is working in close coordination with government agencies especially J&K Mission Youth for the benefit of the student community.
Director, Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), Geer Mohammad Ishaq said starting CCPC at the university was to realise the vision the underprivileged do not feel discriminated and that they get access to quality counselling and guidance.
“The centre provides equal opportunities to the underprivileged aspirants through different government-sponsored schemes like Mission Youth’s Parvaaz scheme, he said.
The CCPC provides free coaching to IAS, KAS, JRF, NEET, JEE, and many other professional and academic aspirants year-round.
Librarian, Allama Iqbal Library, Prof. Sumeer Gull said the programme will surely generate “ripples of progression” and that it will motivate the aspiring youth to crack their dreams.