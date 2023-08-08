KU holds interactive session for civil services aspirants

Titled ‘Unveiling Success – A Civil Service Journey’, Dr Shahid Iqbal shared his experiences of being a civil servant and administrator in different capacities.

He discussed the strategies to be adopted for preparing for different exams that lead to becoming a good administrator or civil servant.

“Calendars do keep you focussed and motivated, however, if the recruiting agencies do not have a calendar, you should have a calendar of your own for preparations or coaching to streamline your career path,” he further said.