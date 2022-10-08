KU hosts second National Delphic Summit

Srinagar, Oct 8: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Second National Delphic Summit-2022, a movement for fostering understanding for revival of arts and cultures.
The two-day event titled "Harud: Beautiful Autumn in Kashmir" has been jointly organised by J&K Delphic Council, which works under the aegis of Indian Delphic Council, in collaboration with KU’s Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW).
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, said youth can become the enablers of a great social change using art and culture as a means to achieve the goal.
Calling for involvement of various stakeholders to promote art and culture, Prof Nilofer said collaborative endeavors like the present Summit can go a long way in fostering better understanding of art and culture among youth while providing a platform to them to showcase their talent.
She urged the participants, especially presidents of Delphic Councils from various states of the country, to become ambassadors of the message of harmony and diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ramesh Prassana, Secretary General, International Delphic Council, delivered the keynote address titled ‘An idea whose time is now!’, delineating on the Delphic movement and its relevance, opportunities and challenges today.
Chairperson Indian Delphic Council N N Pandey, IAS (retd.) said Delphic is essentially a confluence of peace and harmony and a platform where diverse expressions concerning arts and cultures find the flow and vent. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Mr Pandey said, the Delphic movement aims to call for entries from states and UTs for regular engagement in areas of music, art and culture including social art, musical art, ecological art and others.
Dean Students Welfare KU Prof Aneesa Shafi, who shared the dais, talked in detail about the University’s efforts, initiatives and programmes that facilitate students to showcase their creative abilities in vast areas of arts, culture and literary activities. She also gave a detailed account of the working and mandate of Department of Students Welfare.
Sheya Guha, President Delphic Council Rajasthan, said the present Summit aims to adopt best practices on promotion of art and cultures with involvement of youth of J&K who are enthusiastic and wanting to become part of the country’s journey towards progression and prosperity.
Ashok Singh, President of J&K Delphic Council delivered the welcome address. KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan co-conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, which was attended by presidents of Delphic Councils from several states of the country.
Other invited speakers at the inaugural session included Sham Lal Sharma, social activist and former Law-Maker J&K and Ayash Arif, Vice-President J&K Delphic Council. Syed Basharat Hussain delivered the vote of thanks. J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages has partnered with the event to present some colourful cultural performances.