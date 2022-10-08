KU hosts second National Delphic Summit

Calling for involvement of various stakeholders to promote art and culture, Prof Nilofer said collaborative endeavors like the present Summit can go a long way in fostering better understanding of art and culture among youth while providing a platform to them to showcase their talent.

She urged the participants, especially presidents of Delphic Councils from various states of the country, to become ambassadors of the message of harmony and diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramesh Prassana, Secretary General, International Delphic Council, delivered the keynote address titled ‘An idea whose time is now!’, delineating on the Delphic movement and its relevance, opportunities and challenges today.