KU joins Constitution Day celebrations | Quiz competition, awareness programme held at School of Law

In connection with the celebrations, the School of Law organised a quiz competition and an awareness programme that aimed to highlight the salient features of the Constitution, the Preamble of the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Duties and the great vision of the founding fathers of the Constitution, among other important aspects related to the theme.

In her message for the important occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that law students should become the torchbearers of the great values enshrined in the Constitution as well as the need to acknowledge and honour the contributions of its founding fathers. She said the University of Kashmir will provide its full support to such awareness programmes.