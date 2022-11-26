KU joins Constitution Day celebrations | Quiz competition, awareness programme held at School of Law

Srinagar, Nov 26: The Constitution Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.
In connection with the celebrations, the School of Law organised a quiz competition and an awareness programme that aimed to highlight the salient features of the Constitution, the Preamble of the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Duties and the great vision of the founding fathers of the Constitution, among other important aspects related to the theme.
In her message for the important occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that law students should become the torchbearers of the great values enshrined in the Constitution as well as the need to acknowledge and honour the contributions of its founding fathers. She said the University of Kashmir will provide its full support to such awareness programmes.
“Fulfilling our fundamental duties in letter and spirit will be our great tribute to the founding fathers of the Constitution,” she said.
Top KU officers including Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, senior faculty members and officers, joined the concluding ceremony of the quiz competition and awareness programme, which also saw the participation of a large number of students of BA LLB and LLB courses.
Prof Nawchoo and Dr Nisar highlighted the importance of the Constitution Day, while senior law faculty members including Prof Mohammad Ayub, Prof Mohammad Hussain, Prof Beauty Banday and Prof Mushtaq A Dar delivered talks on the genesis and salient features of the Constitution.
“This day reminds us of the great past of the profession of law and the herculean task undertaken by the founding fathers of the Constitution of providing a manuscript which is respected by heterogeneous and diverse populations in the country,” Prof Ayub, Former Head and Dean, School of Law, said.
The Preamble was also read on the occasion.
Earlier, Prof Beauty Banday, Head and Dean School of Law, delivered the introductory speech to highlight the importance of the Constitution Day.
Dr Mohammad Yasin conducted proceedings of the programme, while Dr Shehnaz delivered the vote of thanks. Later, certificates were distributed among the winners of the quiz competition.