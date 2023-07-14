KU joins global live-viewing of Chandrayaan 3 launch

“The Chandrayaan 3 launch is a great occasion for all of us, especially our faculty and students, to realise the importance of hard-work, commitment and dedication and move forward with the resolve that nothing is impossible to achieve in life,” she said, urging young students and research scholars to draw inspiration from team ISRO and dream big.

At the live-viewing event, students and scholars hailed the country’s astronomical success. The event was also attended by senior officers including Dean Academics, Registrar, Media Advisor, Directors, Joint Registrars and others.

The Department of Physics, KU, also held a special live-viewing session of Chandrayaan 3 in which faculty, scholars and students of the department participated with great enthusiasm.