KU joins global live-viewing of Chandrayaan 3 launch

Srinagar, July 14: The University of Kashmir on Friday, July 14, joined the global live-viewing of the launch of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Faculty members, research scholars, students, officers and officials joined the special live-viewing event, organised on directions of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, as the country marked another milestone in its ambitious lunar exploration journey.
In her message on the occasion, Prof Nilofer said such historical and important events in the country must serve as a great inspiration for the University’s faculty and students to move forward in life.
“The Chandrayaan 3 launch is a great occasion for all of us, especially our faculty and students, to realise the importance of hard-work, commitment and dedication and move forward with the resolve that nothing is impossible to achieve in life,” she said, urging young students and research scholars to draw inspiration from team ISRO and dream big.
At the live-viewing event, students and scholars hailed the country’s astronomical success. The event was also attended by senior officers including Dean Academics, Registrar, Media Advisor, Directors, Joint Registrars and others.
The Department of Physics, KU, also held a special live-viewing session of Chandrayaan 3 in which faculty, scholars and students of the department participated with great enthusiasm.