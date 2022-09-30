KU kick-starts Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

Srinagar, Sep 30: The University of Kashmir on Friday kick-started its celebrations related to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
Under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW) organised three competitions on the theme of “Truth” and “Non-Violence” as espoused by the Father of Nation in his teachings and philosophy.
At least 150 students from KU’s teaching departments and its affiliated colleges participated in the speech competition on the topic ‘Truth and Non-Violence’, an essay competition on the topic ‘Gandhism: Ideology and Relevance in 21st Century’ and a painting competition on the theme of ‘Non-Violence’.
Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir inaugurated the celebrations and highlighted the message of peace and non-violence in the philosophy, teachings and way of life of Mahatma Gandhi. He said Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for everyone to introspect and follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi to address a host of critical social issues and problems that people are faced with.
Dean Students' Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi delivered the welcome address and underscored the relevance of the theme chosen for Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. She said these competitions offer students an opportunity to express their ideas and become a beacon-light of non-violence in the society.
Participants of the competitions were judged by a panel of experts including Dr Iffat Maqbool, Showket Shafi and Aijaz ul Haq, Masood Hussain, Ishfar Ali and Yousuf Naqashbandi.
Media Advisor Dr Salima Jan and Director CCAS Prof Tabassum Firdous were present at the valedictory sessions. KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the event.