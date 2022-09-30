KU kick-starts Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

Under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the Department of Students’ Welfare (DSW) organised three competitions on the theme of “Truth” and “Non-Violence” as espoused by the Father of Nation in his teachings and philosophy.

At least 150 students from KU’s teaching departments and its affiliated colleges participated in the speech competition on the topic ‘Truth and Non-Violence’, an essay competition on the topic ‘Gandhism: Ideology and Relevance in 21st Century’ and a painting competition on the theme of ‘Non-Violence’.