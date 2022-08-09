KU Law students resent hasty syllabus completion

The distressed students said their examination is scheduled from August 12 and they were told in the beginning of session to prepare only 50 percent of the chapters in Law and Literature subject - Part-A (BLB 301C).

"However, as the exams are approaching, we were told to prepare 100 percent syllabus of the subject that too within four days. We have been asked to complete the rest of the chapters ourselves," an aggrieved student said.