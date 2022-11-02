KU Model School celebrates annual day | VC chairs opening ceremony

Srinagar, Nov 2: Colourful performances by the students marked the annual day celebrations of the Kashmir University Model High School (KUMHS) on Wednesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the opening ceremony as chief guest, while Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was the guest of honour.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer assured to do her best to make the school a “real model institution” in the whole UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
Expressing a great satisfaction at the glittering performances by the students, Prof Nilofer said the model school is very dear to the University administration and “very dear to me personally” and all efforts would be made to address the genuine concerns of the students and faculty in a phased manner.
“We will see how best we can pool resources from various quarters to further upgrade the school infrastructure, including the laboratory and library facilities,” Prof Nilofer said, appreciating the school faculty and staff for doing well in academics and extracurricular activities.
Applauding the creativity and talent showcased by the students, the Vice-Chancellor urged the students to participate in different national-level literary, art and cultural competitions to bring laurels to the institution.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir assured that the University will do its best to see that school progresses and develops further.
In her welcome address, the school principal Shaheena Khan spelt out its academic achievements and future requirements vis-à-vis infrastructure and facilities. She thanked the staff and students for making the annual day celebrations a success with their active involvement and dedication.
Earlier, groups of students from lower primary departments to Class 10 showcased their talent with captivating on-stage performances, which included singing and dance performances, besides a debate on use of social media.
The school management also awarded best performing students on the occasion with mementoes.