KU organises collaborative seminar with National Commission for Women

Srinagar, Oct 11: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a national seminar organised by the varsity’s Institute of Home Science in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW).
The two-day seminar on the theme, “Rights of Differently-Abled Women”, was held to deliberate on emerging issues and challenges confronting the differently-abled women and help formulate a roadmap to address the same.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer appreciated the role of NCW in working to realise the goal of securing the rights of differently-abled women at their workplaces and beyond.
Highlighting the importance of inter-institutional collaborations to help remove barriers in the way of progression of differently-abled women, Prof Nilofer exuded confidence that the present seminar would deliberate on all such critical issues and come up with some tangible recommendations on the way forward.
“In the Kashmir University we are committed to create an environment where specially-abled persons, especially specially-abled women, do not face any hiccups while performing their duties or while undertaking their studies,” she said, complimenting the Institute of Home Science for collaborating with NCW in this important endeavour.
Other University departments like Social Work, Sociology and Law could also be roped in for holistic deliberations on different aspects of the seminar theme, she said.
In his keynote address, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof F A Masoodi, said institutions must not lose sight of problems being faced by specially-abled women who ought to be “treated with the same respect and dignity that we all want ourselves to be treated with.”
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also shared the dais and highlighted the University’s efforts and initiatives towards welfare of specially-abled persons. Dr Nisar said the University is creating infrastructure that facilitates comfortable working of specially-abled staff and students.
Coordinator Institute of Home Sciences Dr Humaira Azim delivered the welcome address and highlighted the expected outcomes of the two-day event. Dr Aparna Khanna from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University, is the special resource person for the seminar.