KU organises collaborative seminar with National Commission for Women

Srinagar, Oct 11: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a national seminar organised by the varsity’s Institute of Home Science in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The two-day seminar on the theme, “Rights of Differently-Abled Women”, was held to deliberate on emerging issues and challenges confronting the differently-abled women and help formulate a roadmap to address the same.