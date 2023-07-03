KU organises maiden Library Meet | VC chairs inaugural session

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, chaired the inaugural session of the event as chief guest, while Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir were the guests of honour.

Addressing a large gathering of academics and students on the occasion, Prof Nilofer said the Allama Iqbal Library is one of the best libraries in North India and the University is committed to further upgrade it to make it the best library in the country.

Saying that institutions are not developed overnight, the VC acknowledged the contributions of former librarians and staff in developing AIL into a rich repository of knowledge and information which continues to benefit the University’s faculty, students and research scholars alike.