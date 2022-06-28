KU organises national symposium on World Microbiome Day

Srinagar, June 28: Kashmir University’s Centre of Research for Development (CORD) in collaboration with Microbiologists Society of India (MSI) organised a national symposium to mark the World Microbiome Day.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the national symposium titled ‘Microbiomes for Life: Celebration of the Microbial World’ which aimed to put a spotlight of the academia on the importance of microbes for the entire animal and human life on the planet Earth.
In her presidential address, Prof. Nilofer said the University intends to consolidate its existing departments, including CORD and Microbiology, in a phased manner to make these more visible at the national and international level.
Appreciating CORD for its sustained focus on research activities, Prof Nilofer called for conducting research of societal importance in the university, as also the research of high national and international importance.
Prof Swranjit Singh, President MSI, who was a guest of honour, highlighted the importance of microbes, calling them as “frontline warriors on our skin to protect us from infection.”
He said the current research also says that microbes can help fight cancers. “On June 23, the ‘Nature’ journal reported the one-centimeter-long largest bacteria in the Caribbean Islands. We must therefore conserve microbial wealth and diversity,” Prof Singh said.
Director CORD Prof Niamat Ali highlighted the achievements of the Centre. He said the Centre is in the process of establishing its first Wildlife Forensics Laboratory Conservation through Science and Innovation in the J&K UT with active collaboration of some reputed national institutions to encourage partnership among faculty and institutions in some key areas. Dr Ruqeya Nazir, Organising Secretary, spelt out the aims and objectives of observing the World Microbiome Day.
“Through increased awareness we can create a world where microbes are recognised for their importance and potential to solve some of the greatest challenges of our time,” she said.