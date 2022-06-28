KU organises national symposium on World Microbiome Day

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the national symposium titled ‘Microbiomes for Life: Celebration of the Microbial World’ which aimed to put a spotlight of the academia on the importance of microbes for the entire animal and human life on the planet Earth.

In her presidential address, Prof. Nilofer said the University intends to consolidate its existing departments, including CORD and Microbiology, in a phased manner to make these more visible at the national and international level.