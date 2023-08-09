KU organises plantation drive

Srinagar, Aug 9: To instill a sense of national pride and to inspire future generations to protect India’s heritage by connecting with the land and honouring the national heroes, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) campaign commenced at the University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday to commemorate 75 years of independence.
The event under the umbrella of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ includes plantation drives, sculpture making, clay-modelling, pottery workshops, pledge ceremonies and a speech competition.
At the inaugural function, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan highlighted the importance of organising the programme while spearheading a sapling plantation drive in the varsity’s plant nursery.