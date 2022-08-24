KU organises series of events on drug de-addiction

Three competitions—Poster-Making, Slogan-Making and Declamation—were organised by the varsity’s Office of National Service Scheme (NSS) on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan with the larger aim of generating awareness against drug abuse with active involvement of college students, and also to enable the students to exchange ideas on this important societal issue. Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman chaired the valedictory session as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of the competitions and certificates of participation among the NSS programme officers and volunteers.