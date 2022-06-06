KU organises series of events on environment protection

Srinagar, June 6: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated a seminar on environment protection, a day after the varsity organised an awareness camp and a cleanliness drive to mark the World Environment Day-2022 (WED).
The day-long seminar titled "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature As There is Only One Earth", was organised by the Department of Environmental Science in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, J&K Government.
Addressing academics and students at the inaugural session, Prof Nilofer said that academic institutions have to connect with society to minimise the deleterious impacts of environmental degradation.
“Our University's engagement at the community and school levels can certainly bring about a discernible change in our approach to environment protection. Young minds can lead this change keeping in view how their future is linked with environment and why they must strive to protect environment with their small interventions," the Vice-Chancellor said, urging the Department of Environmental Science to formulate a year-long roadmap of activities related to environment protection, including holding outreach programmes at the community level.
The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the concept of having self-help groups of students to raise awareness about environment protection.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi spoke about a host of emerging challenges including food security and safety, uncontrolled use of pesticides, climate change, diminishing natural resources, among others, to point out how almost everything in the world is directly or indirectly linked to environment protection.
Prof Shamim A Shah, Dean School of Earth and Environmental Sciences KU also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the historical perspective of WED-2022.
Dr Nasir A Shah, Additional Director J&K ST&I Council highlighted the programmes underway, as well as those in the offing, in areas of research and development (R&D). He said these programmes aim to solve regional and local environmental problems with popularisation of science.
Head Department of Environmental Science Prof Fayaz Ahmad gave a brief about the events held to commemorate the World Environment Day.
District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir inaugurated the drive, which saw an overwhelming participation from faculty, research scholars and students from the Department of Environmental Science, staff and volunteers from Manasbal Development Authority, sudents from Govt High School Kondabal and Govt Higher Secondary School Safapora. Dr Arshid Jehangir, Dr Samiullah Bhat, Dr Mohammad Muslim from Department of Environmental Science coordinated the events.