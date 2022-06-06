KU organises series of events on environment protection

Addressing academics and students at the inaugural session, Prof Nilofer said that academic institutions have to connect with society to minimise the deleterious impacts of environmental degradation.

“Our University's engagement at the community and school levels can certainly bring about a discernible change in our approach to environment protection. Young minds can lead this change keeping in view how their future is linked with environment and why they must strive to protect environment with their small interventions," the Vice-Chancellor said, urging the Department of Environmental Science to formulate a year-long roadmap of activities related to environment protection, including holding outreach programmes at the community level.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the concept of having self-help groups of students to raise awareness about environment protection.