KU organises talk on socio-religious harmony

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan in her address stated that our moral values are still intact and that the youth are responsible for upholding the Kashmiri values and traditions. She said the event gave an opportunity to students to understand the Kashmiri tradition and culture of social values and religious harmony so that they imbibe such values and traditions for better future.

“Our youth are everywhere courtesy their hardwork and high moral standards but they have a great duty towards nation-building,” she said.