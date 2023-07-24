KU organises talk on socio-religious harmony

Srinagar, July 24: To inspire youth towards high moral and ethical values and to address various social evils, especially drug abuse, the School of Law, University of Kashmir organised a talk on ‘Kashmir & Socio-Religious Harmony’.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan in her address stated that our moral values are still intact and that the youth are responsible for upholding the Kashmiri values and traditions. She said the event gave an opportunity to students to understand the Kashmiri tradition and culture of social values and religious harmony so that they imbibe such values and traditions for better future.
“Our youth are everywhere courtesy their hardwork and high moral standards but they have a great duty towards nation-building,” she said.
“We need to train our students and orient them towards better and constructive areas,” she said while appreciating the student speakers who deliberated on different themes highlighting and promoting social peace and religious harmony.
In his special address, General Officer Commanding, 31 HQ Sub-Area, Major General PBS Lamba said to have social peace and harmony, the glorious past needs to be rekindled for youth as the Kashmir is known for, hospitality, togetherness and brotherhood.
“People should look up to the university and nothing better that the youth here will shape and define the future of the country,” he said.
He said the socio-religious harmony is deep-rooted in the people of Kashmir and no one can harm it.