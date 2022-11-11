KU ranks 110 in Southern Asia in QS Asia University Rankings

Published on November 8, the QS University Rankings evaluate the Asian varsities on the basis of 11 key parameters including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student Ratio, International Research Network, Citations Per-Paper, Papers-Per Faculty, Staff with PhD, Proportion of International Faculty, Proportion of International Students, Proportion of Inbound Exchange Students, and Proportion of Outbound Exchange Students.

In the category of Overall Rank, the University features in the range of 451-500 and has performed among the top 60% in the Asia University Rankings. “At score of 91 (out of 100) regionally, the ‘Staff with PhD’ indicator is the strongest one for the University of Kashmir, Srinagar,” the ‘Ranks By Indicator’ of the QS Asia University Rankings 2023 edition shows.