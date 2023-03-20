KU, Srinagar Police organise cultural festival

Students from the University’s teaching departments, affiliated colleges and few other Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) presented a wide variety of musical performances during the multi-event cultural programme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal, Mr Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar was the Guest of Honour. The programme was attended senior KU officers including Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi, Director EMRC Dr Salima Jan, Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq Zarri, I/C Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri, Chief Proctor Dr Imtiyaz A Khan, besides several police officers from Hazratbal Zone including DySP Showket Ahmad Dar, SDPO Zakura; DySP Azhar Rashid, SDPO Zadibal; Inspector Javeed Ahmad Khan, SHO, Police Station Nigeen; Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arif Dar, D.O Hazratbal and all other SHOs and DOs of the Zone.