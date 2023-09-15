KU strengthens amenities for students

Srinagar, Sep 15: To strengthen the amenities being provided to the students of the main and satellite campuses, the University of Kashmir Tuesday acquired a fleet of new buses for the convenience and safety of the students from far-flung areas.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the fleet of eight (8) new buses here at the main campus in a ceremonial way while taking a ride around the main campus dedicating the fleet for ferrying university students to and fro the satellite campuses.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi; Dean, Research, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo; Dean, College Development Council, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Butt; Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir; Provost (Boys), University of Kashmir, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Wani and Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri besides other university officials accompanied the vice chancellor and took the ceremonial ride.
On the occasion, the vice chancellor said that on the demand of the students, the university ordered the buses for the convenience and benefit of the student community.
“Students had travel issues and some of our vehicles were very old to ply on the roads -- it’s with that spirit, the university ordered these new buses to make the travel experience of our students safer and more convenient,” she said.
Prof Nilofer Khan said the buses will ferry students to and fro the South Campus, Anantnag and the North Campus Baramulla and also ferry the students of Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus for their day-to-day activities.
“Besides providing good academic and research facilities, the university is committed to providing other facilities of convenience including hostel and transport that will be further strengthened in the days to come,” the vice chancellor asserted.
While thanking the State Motor Garage Jammu and Kashmir in helping procure the fleet, Prof Nilofer Khan advised students to stay focussed on their academics, research and extra-curricular activities and assured of more such facilities for the student community.
“Our students are highly talented and hardworking. They should make the best use of their time while ensuring judicious use of the facilities the university has in place for them,” she maintained.
Wishing students a safe and happy commute, she hoped this latest move of procuring new buses for the convenience of the university students will benefit them a lot with good memorable travel experiences.