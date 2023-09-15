KU strengthens amenities for students

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the fleet of eight (8) new buses here at the main campus in a ceremonial way while taking a ride around the main campus dedicating the fleet for ferrying university students to and fro the satellite campuses.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi; Dean, Research, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo; Dean, College Development Council, Prof Khursheed Ahmad Butt; Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir; Provost (Boys), University of Kashmir, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Wani and Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri besides other university officials accompanied the vice chancellor and took the ceremonial ride.