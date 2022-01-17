KU terminates MCQ paper pattern at UG level

According to the notification which has been sent to Principals of all affiliated/constituent degree colleges for compliance, the University shall now adopt descriptive pattern of question papers for all even end-semester examinations on the same pattern as is in vogue for the odd semesters (1st, 3rd and 5th) of all ensuing examinations to be conducted with effect from April this year and onwards.

However, the notification says, the semester-end examinations that may commence before the cut-off date and extend even after 01.04.2022 shall continue to be conducted as per the existing pattern.