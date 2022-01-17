KU terminates MCQ paper pattern at UG level

Srinagar, Jan 17: The University of Kashmir on Monday terminated its MCQ Paper Scheme at the undergraduate level and reverted to the old descriptive system of evaluation.
A notification issued by Controller of Examinations said that the decision, approved by Vice-Chancellor, was taken “pursuant to recommendations made by the Academic Council at its meeting held on 23.11.2021 regarding the change of pattern of question papers for all even (2nd, 4th and 6th) semester-end examinations of various Bachelors Programmes under Choice-Based Credit System”.
According to the notification which has been sent to Principals of all affiliated/constituent degree colleges for compliance, the University shall now adopt descriptive pattern of question papers for all even end-semester examinations on the same pattern as is in vogue for the odd semesters (1st, 3rd and 5th) of all ensuing examinations to be conducted with effect from April this year and onwards.
However, the notification says, the semester-end examinations that may commence before the cut-off date and extend even after 01.04.2022 shall continue to be conducted as per the existing pattern.
The new scheme (descriptive pattern) shall also be adopted for all even semester-end examinations for Backlog Candidates of 2016 batches and onwards with effect from 01.04.2022, the notification reads.
"All the examinations for the backlog students from batch 2016 and onwards shall be conducted according to the latest operational syllabus provided the title of the course/paper is same," the notification said.
it further said a separate question paper shall be served in case of change of title of any course/paper and the same shall be notified separately well before the commencement of the examination.