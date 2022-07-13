KU to decide on summer break today

Srinagar, July 13: The University of Kashmir will decide on commencement of the summer vacations on Thursday.
According to a notification issued by Joint Registrar Academic Affairs, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan will chair a meeting of all Deans of Schools on July 14 at 10 am to discuss the commencement of summer vacations.
Dean Academic Affairs has also been asked to attend the meeting, besides Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Registrar, Dean Students Welfare, Director Admissions, Controller of Examinations and Provost (Boys and Girls).
A top KU official said the Varsity is contemplating a 10-day summer break from July 15. However, he said, the final decision will be taken after VC discusses matter with Deans of Faculties.