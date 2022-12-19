KU to get key technical education programmes accredited by NBA |VC chairs high-level meeting

Emphasising the need to have these technical programmes assessed and accredited by NBA at the earliest, Prof Nilofer said such an exercise will help the University to evolve standards and benchmarks in technical education as per the national standards and requirements of the future. This, she said, will in turn help the students passing out from these departments in securing better job prospects.

The NBA accreditation will also enable the University to secure better rankings in NIRF and NAAC, and resultantly, better visibility at the national and international level, the VC said.