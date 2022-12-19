KU to get key technical education programmes accredited by NBA |VC chairs high-level meeting

Srinagar, Dec 19: The University of Kashmir will soon have its key technical education programmes accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) to further increase its visibility and standing at the national level.
In this connection, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of programmes being offered by the departments including Management Studies, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Computer Sciences, besides Institute of Technology Zakura Campus, which fall within the ambit of proposed NBA accreditation.
The NBA is an autonomous body that assesses technical education programmes to ensure their relevance to the market needs.
Emphasising the need to have these technical programmes assessed and accredited by NBA at the earliest, Prof Nilofer said such an exercise will help the University to evolve standards and benchmarks in technical education as per the national standards and requirements of the future. This, she said, will in turn help the students passing out from these departments in securing better job prospects.
The NBA accreditation will also enable the University to secure better rankings in NIRF and NAAC, and resultantly, better visibility at the national and international level, the VC said.
The Vice-Chancellor instructed the concerned Heads of Departments/Institutes to immediately frame committees and a roadmap on applying for AICTE/NBA recognition, as the case may be, so that the entire exercise is completed within the set timelines.
“Deficiencies, if any, in the set criteria/parameters need to be plugged at the earliest. The University administration will provide the necessary support in this regard,” she said.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Dean Engineering Prof Muzafar Ali Andrabi, HoD Management Studies Prof Iqbal Hakeem, HoD Computer Sciences Prof Zulfikar Ali Bhat, Director IOT Zakura Prof Gowhar Bashir and HoD Pharmacy Prof Mubashir Hussain were present in the meeting, besides Deputy Director DIQA Mr Showket Shafi and other officials of the DIQA.
Earlier, Director, Internal Quality Assurance, Prof Manzoor A Shah highlighted the vast advantages of accreditation of technical departments by the NBA, saying it has a bearing on the University’s ranking in NIRF and NAAC.
On the occasion, the University’s departments performing exceptionally well were encouraged to apply for individual departmental rankings and assessment by the accreditation and ranking agencies.