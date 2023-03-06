KU to invite online applications for PG entrance test in 3rd week of March

In her opening remarks, Prof Nilofer said the University’s admission process is recognised in academic and social circles as completely transparent and it is therefore important to maintain this benchmark through and through.

Asserting that the standard of the admission process has a direct bearing on the reputation and image of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need to make greater use of technological advancements to ease the admission process right from submission of online applications by the aspirants to declaration of the results.