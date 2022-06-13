KU VC directs for formulation of faculty-wise research calendar

Srinagar, June 13: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday directed formulation of research calendar for all faculties in the varsity to facilitate timely award of research degrees.
Chairing her first meeting of Board of Research Studies (BORS) of the School of Law, Prof Nilofer assured that the University will leave no stone unturned to ensure that research scholars' stay in their respective faculties is academically fruitful and productive in all respects.
She said the Dean of Research shall immediately formulate a faculty-wise research calendar and circulate it for strict compliance. The said calendar, the Vice-Chancellor said, will include date-wise information for research scholars right from submission of their synopsis to completion of their degrees, apart from other instructions related to research.
Asserting that the University is in the process of implementing the new National Education Policy, the Vice-Chancellor impressed upon all faculties to promote and focus on interdisciplinary research in accordance with the NEP-2020.
She urged all departments to hold regular meetings of their departmental research committees (DRCs) to discuss all legitimate concerns of research scholars, even as she directed that the DRCs must carefully examine synopsis of candidates to see that the proposals submitted have social relevance and impact. She said the research done in the University across disciplines must benefit the society at large which, the VC said, is the core mission of universities.
She also said that in tune with the University Statutes, the BORS meetings in each faculty must be held twice a year.
The VC said that research forms the core strength of the University of Kashmir and all possible measures will be taken to boost cutting-edge research with collaborative tie-ups with national and international institutions of repute.
The meeting was also attended by Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad and other BORS members from the School of Law.