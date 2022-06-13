KU VC directs for formulation of faculty-wise research calendar

Chairing her first meeting of Board of Research Studies (BORS) of the School of Law, Prof Nilofer assured that the University will leave no stone unturned to ensure that research scholars' stay in their respective faculties is academically fruitful and productive in all respects.

She said the Dean of Research shall immediately formulate a faculty-wise research calendar and circulate it for strict compliance. The said calendar, the Vice-Chancellor said, will include date-wise information for research scholars right from submission of their synopsis to completion of their degrees, apart from other instructions related to research.