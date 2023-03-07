KU VC flags off rally on eve of International Women’s Day

Srinagar, Mar 7: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday flagged off a rally organised on the eve of International Women’s Day, celebrated across the world on March 8.
The rally, which was attended by faculty, research scholars and students, was organised by Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the University as part of its day-long awareness-cum-sensitisation programme on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace’. Congratulating the ICC for organising regular sensitisation programmes involving students and civil society, Prof Nilofer said such programmes reinforce our institutional commitment to create a congenial work atmosphere in the campus and also reiterate the message of ‘zero tolerance policy’ for sexual harassment at workplace.
“Our University recently held a Civil20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality as part of India’s G20 Presidency. This shows that academic institutions can play a great role in spreading the message of gender equality,” she said.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Presiding Officer ICC Prof Aneesa Shafi, Director EMRC and Media Advisor Dr Salima Jan, Joint Registrar Asmat Kawoosa and other senior academics, officers and ICC members were present on the occasion. The rally, led by Prof Aneesa Shafi, later passed through the main campus roads and culminated at Gandhi Bhawan, where academics and experts joined deliberations on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace.