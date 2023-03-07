KU VC flags off rally on eve of International Women’s Day

“Our University recently held a Civil20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality as part of India’s G20 Presidency. This shows that academic institutions can play a great role in spreading the message of gender equality,” she said.

Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Presiding Officer ICC Prof Aneesa Shafi, Director EMRC and Media Advisor Dr Salima Jan, Joint Registrar Asmat Kawoosa and other senior academics, officers and ICC members were present on the occasion. The rally, led by Prof Aneesa Shafi, later passed through the main campus roads and culminated at Gandhi Bhawan, where academics and experts joined deliberations on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace.