KU VC inaugurates 4-day workshop on Academic Writing

Organised by the Department of English in collaboration with the Centre for Writing and Communication (CWC), Ashoka University, the inaugural session was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, while Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was the Guest of Honour.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer complimented the Department of English for holding the workshop, while underlining the need for organising such academic events in the campus. She expressed her satisfaction at the student-centric nature of the workshop and remarked that academic writing is a specialised linguistic competence integral to all formal degrees.