KU VC inaugurates mentoring workshop on 'study abroad'

Srinagar, Aug 29: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated a mentoring workshop on ‘study abroad’ for school, college and university learners.
The three-day workshop has been organised by the varsity’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) in collaboration with EduAccess, a non-profit initiative that aims to make higher education accessible for its potential learners from downtrodden sections of the society.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer complimented the CCPC and EduAccess for holding the important workshop which, she said, provides a platform to J&K youth to take the ‘right guidance’ on study and job opportunities abroad.
“Our University is determined to facilitate placement of its student pass-outs through the CCPC, which is working actively in this direction,” she said, adding that ‘right time, right choice and right place’ is a prerequisite for students to follow for good placements.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, who was a guest of honour, said such workshops will enable students to understand the important requirements for applying for jobs or admissions abroad.
“This programme will discuss important components like drafting Statement of Purpose, Preparation of CV, Communication Skills etc which will certainly help them to have a better outlook on how to go about things,” he said.
Registrar KU Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, also a guest of honour, said the University has taken several initiatives regarding upskilling of youth and assured the administration’s full support to student placement initiatives and programmes.
Director CCPC Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq gave a detailed account of activities and achievements of the Centre. He said 10 aspirants who had taken coaching at CCPC for JKAS recently qualified the preliminary examination, even as more competitive examination coaching and student placement programmes are in the pipeline.
Samir Rashid and Misbah from EduAccess also spoke on the occasion about the three-day programme and its aims and objectives. Dr Bilal Pandov, Consultant CCPC, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session which was attended by student participants from colleges, schools and universities in Kashmir.